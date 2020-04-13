Tania Ruiz rose to fame for her relationship with the former Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto, but she has a long career as a model. At 32 years old, he preserves his figure with a strict diet and intense training.

As a sample, the look he gave to his days of exercise in quarantine, from home.

Dressed in tight flowery leggings, the model captivated her own and strangers.

With many “Likes” and positive comments, people welcomed Tania’s video, which looks better every day.

A few days ago it was mentioned that his relationship with the former president could have ended, but the potosin quickly settled the questions.

“If we have very nice photos of both of them. I just never upload my private life with my Boyfriend. I have rarely put stories. You don’t know how they write me to upload a photo with him. One of these days maybe hahaha “, He wrote on Instagram to end the rumors.

Keep reading

.