Although they were very much in love, Tania Ruiz and Enrique Peña Nieto could have ended their beautiful relationship due to the coronavirus.

It seems that the couple is not going through this pandemic together, there could be many reasons, one of them is believed to be because they have ended their relationship according to some rumors.

It was through an interview that the brother of the beautiful model Gerardo Ruiz He released some data that caught the attention of the interviewers, which is why the relationship is believed to have ended.

“Tania is spending it with her daughter and there they are both as it should be. Each one as a family, ”said Gerardo Ruiz.

As the interview progressed, it was inevitable not to ask the young man about Peña grandson because he is or maybe he was already, his sister’s boyfriend.

However, he claimed that he did not know anything about him that they had not had communication but that he supposed he was also carrying his due quarantine in his home.

Almost to end the interview for the program “Tell me what you know” Tania’s brother confirmed that they were still in contact, however when he spoke to his sister the only thing that interested him was knowing how he was doing. his family and nothing else so he didn’t ask about her boyfriend.

Although the couple had not been seen together lately, there was movement through social networks by Tania who on several occasions dedicated messages to Enrique.

“Today we are at home taking care of the health of others and ours. This time is also our mental rest. We can create problems or create opportunities,” part of a message he shared in one of his publications regarding the pandemic.

Perhaps the couple decided to spend time exclusively with their family to have a free time to miss each other because although The ex-president do not share anything in your official account Instagram Since May 2019, he surely talks continuously with Tania.

