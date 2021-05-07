Tania Llasera reveals the reason why she stopped exposing her two children

Tania Llasera has been talking about maternity on Instagram for a long time. However, something has changed since he was encouraged to do so: the presenter he no longer exposes his two sons, Pepe and Lucía, in their profile.

The presenter has told in an interview with her colleagues and friends from the El Club de Malasmadres podcast that a few years ago, a scare in the middle of the street that made him change his behavior on social media.

The writer was walking with her eldest son when an anonymous lady recognized him and called him by name. The boy was scared because he “did not understand”. And that is why the model does not intend to show the faces of her little ones again.

Also, at that time, Llasera thought that, being babies, their faces were going to change, so he wouldn’t have to worry. However, his partner, Gonzalo Villar, asked him to respect the anonymity of his children.

“As they are also my children, I prefer that you do not teach them. You have to protect them, lest something happen to them, “the children’s father commented, a few words that Llasera, today, applauds.

“I would spend the day in networks telling life, teaching my children, posting photos of them … But I have a husband who has more head than me “, It has been recognized.