Tania Gattas, former Acapulco shore, sparked nets with her daring swimsuit

One of the most beloved members of all seasons of the MTV reality show, Acapulco shore, It was Tania gattas, who was one of the protagonists in the third season, winning the hearts of millions for her good vibes with her teammates.

Despite her popularity, the Monterrey model did not appear in reality again; However, she became a great group of fans who accompany her in her new projects and on her social networks, where she boasts her moments with her little one.

Tania has made it clear that with effort and exercise, it is possible to achieve a figure and this has been shown in recent images, where she posed with a tiny swimsuit, causing her followers to burst the like button.

In her last photo with sunglasses and a multicolored swimsuit, she has managed to get just over 50 thousand likes and hundreds of comments. The 29-year-old model is close to reaching two million and we have no doubt that she will make it very soon.