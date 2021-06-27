Tania Gattas, ex from Acapulco Shore, shows off her tremendous rear by the pool

Tania Gattas, the former member of the MTV reality series ‘Acapulco Shore’, has once again stolen the attention of her loyal followers on social networks, by showing off her tremendous anatomy in her relaxing break.

Via Instagram, the Monterrey model spread the image where she is shown sitting on the edge of the pool and leaving her immense rear in blue swimsuit in view of everyone.

“What do you think … I say that @calvinklein should already hire me I have all his bikinis,” he wrote.

This publication has received more than 45 thousand likes and about 100 comments from his more than one and a half million followers on Instagram, where he highlights the beauty preserved by the former Acapulco Shore member Tania Gattas.

