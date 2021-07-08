Tania Gattas and Danik Michell, former members of Acapulco Shore set the networks on fire with ‘spicy’ dance

The former member of Acapulco shore, Tania gattas, continues to amaze his hundreds of thousands of followers on social networks with his recent publications but, this time, he surprised everyone.

In recent days, both Danik michell how Tania Gattas spoiled their fans with their reunion. being two of the most beloved members who have passed through the mansion of the reality show.

Tania, who wore a translucent black blouse and skirt, while Danik a white blouse that reached her navel, raised the temperature with a ‘spicy’ dance to the rhythm of reggaeton.

Both had previously uploaded a video that quickly went viral. Both clips add thousands of comments and just over 100,000 likes, in addition, they have the great reception of their followers.