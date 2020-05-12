Ott Tänak is ready to become a true leader of the World Cup. A position that goes beyond winning tests and titles, which involves taking an active part in the redesign of the specialty and participating with their opinions.

The Estonian has already assured that he plans to continue in competition with the new rules that will come into force in 2022 and that will give entry, perhaps a little late, to hybrid technology in rallies.

Thierry Neuville does not think the same, but he wants to keep running and Sébastien Ogier seems determined to abandon the game, although it will not be because of the new rules but because he had already decided that 2020 would be his last season, although he is willing to continue in 2021 because this Season is not a regular campaign and you don’t want to leave with this taste in your mouth.

In any case, Tänak has made clear what he considers a priority for the future: maintaining the current level of benefits at the same time as “lowering costs” to attract more participants.

The current world champion points out that in his opinion it is more important to have more brands and cars in competition than to have a few luxury cars“and to this end, perhaps it would accept a reduction in benefits,” although future R1s should never drop to the level of R5s. ”

It is clear to Tänak that maintaining current engines will maintain performance. He also thinks that cars can be lighter with multitubular chassis despite the overweight of the battery and the hybrid part, so that it improves the show. But above all he believes that it is necessary to lower costs. “I am convinced that benefits can be maintained while lowering costs, to attract more participants ”.

The Estonian, however, believes that part of the aerodynamics must be maintained “because it makes the car stable and predictable for the drivers”, rather than for reasons of spectacularity.

