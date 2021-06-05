Tänak, KO in Sardinia and Ogier, new leader

06/05/2021

On at 13:24 CEST

For the second consecutive rally after Portugal, Ott Tänak (Hyundai) has jettisoned the lead and had to abandon the Rally Italia-Sardinia when it was the outstanding leader of the event. The Estonian rider, who was intractable on Friday, also started dominating on Saturday, but an accident on the last morning stage left him without options.

Tänak was 40.5 seconds ahead of Ogier when starting the second pass through Lerno-Monti di Alá (22.08 km) but the world champion in 2019 has impacted against a rock on the line during the second split and damaged the i20 Coupé WRC, which came to the service with a broken left rear wheel.

Ogier has taken advantage of not opening a track this Saturday and has ‘inherited’ the leadership, with Deaf in second position, at 17.5 seconds and the Welshman Elfyn evans completing the ‘top three’ while waiting for the afternoon stages.