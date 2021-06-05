Tänak, ahead of Sordo in Sardinia

06/04/2021 at 7:47 PM CEST

Ott Tänak has started like a real ‘hurricane’ in the Rally Italia-Sardinia 2021. The Estonian Hyundai driver has divided the partial victories in the eight stages of the day with his teammate Dani sordo, who finished second at 19 “, signing a great double for the Korean constructor. Dani, who is looking for his third consecutive triumph in Sardinia, has surpassed by another 16 “the current champion and leader of the Worldl Sébastien Ogier, who has been the best among the Toyota drivers on this first day of action.

Tänak has not given option in the morning loop, with four ‘scratches’ out of four possible, leaving Deaf at 16.9 seconds, unable to keep up with his pace and had to work hard to stop Ogier.

In the afternoon Tänak also dominated the fifth stage, although in the sixth Dani Sordo would make the best of his Hyundai i20 Coupé WRC to achieve the scratch in the next three.

Elfyn Evans and Thierry Neuville have completed the ‘top five’ of a first day in which Teemu suninen has left after suffering a spectacular accident and Kalle Rovanperä He also said goodbye to the rally due to a problem in his Toyota Yaris WRC.

Rally Italia-Sardinia 2021. General classification after SS8:

1. Tänak-Jarveoja (Est / Hyundai), 1h 26m 58.0s

2. Sordo-Rozada (Esp / Hyundai), at 19.4

3. Ogier-Ingrassia (Fra / Toyota), at 36.2

4. Evans-Martin (Gbr / Toyota), at 1: 02.0

5. Neuville-Wydaeghe (Bel / Hyundai), at 1: 03.2