Tana Rivera, daughter of Fran Rivera and Eugenia Martínez de Irujo, broken with grief at the funeral of Pedro Trapote Jr.

It could not be contained. And it is the most normal thing in the world. He had seen him grow up and his death has been so sudden and unexpected as logical and predictable the tears of his family and friends. Tana Rivera could not contain the crying during the mass for the son of Pedro Trapote, who died a couple of weeks ago at the age of 54 suddenly.

The agronomist world and, especially, the bullfighting world, already gave his last goodbye to the businessman in a funeral a day after his death at the San Isidro funeral home in Madrid It was attended by well-known faces such as the presenter Ana Rosa Quintana and her husband, Juan Muñoz, the dressmaker Josie, the designer Elena Benarroch or the journalist Rosa Villacastín.

This Thursday, in addition, a mass has also been celebrated in his memory in the capital (although Pedro Trapote Jr. died in Seville, given that he was in charge of the management of his father’s property, Las Majadillas del Castillo de las Guardas) and there have gathered as many other intimates of the former fighting bull rancher.

Among the attendees were names like Adriana Carolina Herrera, Carmen Lomana, Patricia Cerezo, Ortega Cano, Beatriz de Orleans, Miguel Abellán or Felipe González, as well as a very affected Tana Rivera.

Due to the emotion that the ceremony gave her and the emotional blow that has arrived in a few days in which her life was also going smoothly (since it is rumored that the 21-year-old girl has given herself a second chance with her ex-boyfriend, Mateo Cáceres), the daughter of Fran Rivera and Eugenia Martínez de Irujo was shown completely sorry, broken with pain and wrapped in tears on the way out of the church.