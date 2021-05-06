Tampere, the ‘sauna capital of the world’, is running for European Capital of Culture

Tampere is already famous for having more public saunas than any other city in Finland. Now Tampere, the self-declared sauna capital of the world, wants to also be the European Capital of Culture in 2026.

In sauna we all are equal. That is what we say in Finland. “Photo: Laura Vanzo / Visit Tampere

Finns say that everyone is the same in a sauna. The Tampere26 project has chosen equality as the main theme of its Capital Culture year.

Tampere’s candidacy26 is based on the values ​​of equality, diversity, accessibility and sustainability. The aim is to promote equality through culture, discuss social and environmental issues, increase diversity and togetherness and work towards a common European identity.

‘Equality has been a fundamental right of the citizens of the European Union since its foundation. The Tampere motto26, “European Equality”, is a long-term development project in which we invite European citizens to take care of equality, a value that is under threat. We still have a lot to learn on this matter, ”says Tampere26 project manager Perttu Pesä.

Finland has a great history of equality. It was the first country to grant women full political rights in 1906 and Tampere played an important role in this process. In 1905, some 40,000 people gathered in the central square of Tampere to demand the establishment of general suffrage.

The Tampere cultural program26 proposes enriching cultural events, from large shows to small-scale events such as village festivals in the rural areas of the Tampere region. In this project, 19 municipalities in the region participate with Tampere.

The Moomin on Ice ballet takes place in the brand new Uros Live Arena, an venue with a capacity for more than 13,000 spectators. On the other hand, some activities will take place in the national parks on the outskirts of the city.

Tampere26 celebrates the inauguration of the expansion of the Tampere Museum of Art and, at the same time, dedicates part of the program to the intense culture of the skateboard. Of course, the sauna is also included. The program has been drawn up from more than 1000 proposals, and has been developed in collaboration with 150 international partners.

Tampere26’s operating budget for the seven-year period (2021-2027) is € 53.18 million. The final selection will be made by a group of European experts on June 2, 2021. They will choose between Tampere, Oulu and Savonlinna.

More information on the website: https://tampere26.fi/

