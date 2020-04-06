Tampa could host Wrestlemania 38 in 2022. WWE would compensate for not being able to appear in the city this year due to the coronavirus.

WWE could soon compensate Tampa fans with a new Wrestlemania taking place in their city. The company would be talking to the mayor of Tampa and with the state of Florida to perform Wrestlemania 38, to be held in 2022 in the city.

We already know that next year the 37th edition of Wrestlemania will be held in the city of Los Angeles with the theme of Hollywood as main claim. But the Wrestle Votes Twitter account, an account that is very rarely wrong, has advanced these negotiations by 2022.

Now that the weekend that was “going to be” has passed, I can say that Tampa Bay will be competing to present # Wrestlemania⁠ ⁠ 38 in 2022. Obviously, all of the initial work is done, with the city still eager to organize the event. It could be a success since everything is already prepared. Time will tell.

The truth is that for any city the opportunity to organize a Wrestlemania It brings you unique benefits and that is why there are always many requests to carry out the event between several cities in the United States.

