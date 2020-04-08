The Tampa Bay Buccaneers they presented their new uniform and the number that their new star will wear, Tom brady. The franchise of Florida returned to the design of the beginning of this millennium, similar to the one they wore in the Super Bowl XXXVII, his first and only title in the NFL.

Andrew Siciliano, commentator on NFL Network, boasted a “gift”: the jersey of Brady. The veteran quarterback will use the 12 that marked his legacy with the New England Patriots for 20 years.

Just delivered to my front door … NEW team, NEW uniform. Your first look at the @TomBrady @Buccaneers sweater. pic.twitter.com/24aEkd9qqM – Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 8, 2020

In the official store of Bucs You can now buy the clothing, at $ 80 for the basic version and 149.99 for the original. T-shirts are also available on the website, at $ 34.99.

Bib number 12 belonged to the receiver Chris Godwin, who gave it to the six-time winner of the Super bowl. The era of Brady in Tampa Bay.

