Tamiya Wild One MAX, when your radio controlled buggy from the 80s becomes real

For some Gen X youth and older Millennials, the name Tamiya it is synonymous with nostalgic afternoons that vanish on the asphalt tracks or the dirt and mud. A bygone era where kids would ride radio-controlled buggies and send them around the roughest terrain in the neighborhood, often imagining themselves behind the wheel. One of the most iconic was the Tamiya Wild One R / C, and now it’s back so you can actually drive it thanks to The Little Car Company.

The name of The Little Car Company may not sound like you, but you may remember it for works such as the Aston Martin DB5 Junior and Bugatti Baby II exquisitely designed. Some toys that, in reality, can be driven by children –and the occasional adult– thanks to their electric motors. In an incredible reversal of The Little Car Company’s usual modus operandi, the company partnered with Tamiya to release a larger version of one of its iconic models, at least for those who still remember the 80s and 90s.

Because if you grew up in one of these two decades and played with radio controlled cars, it is more than likely that you built, and maybe you will crash into a wall, a Tamiya Wild One R / C. The famous buggy, originally released in 1985He was so beloved that he returned in 2012 and again in 2015. Part of the magic of the original was the fact that it was more than a remote control vehicle, it was the dream of young pilots of the time, and it could go both through the hallway of your house and along the roads that you had around it.

When the primal Wild One (set 58050 for Tamiya fans) was released along with other kits like the Frog and the Hornet, became one of the most loved RC cars. Now, with the help of The Little Car Company, the buggy has grown to 3.5 meters in length and has increased its weight to 250 kilosSo you need a really big and sturdy kitchen table to get your hands on the buggy. Surely, your parents do not see it with good eyes, but what about the smile that leaves you from ear to ear?

Like the original one-tenth scale model, the reborn Tamiya Wild One MAX will be sold as an electric buggy kit to make at home, but this time in eight times the size. From his cabin equipped with bucket seats, the driver can operate the steering, the brakes – courtesy of Brembo – and the transmission, fully electric. And so that there are units for all tastes and colors, The Little Car Company will produce it with different levels of power, top speed and autonomy.

The new Wild One MAX is built around a tubular steel chassis equipped with coil suspension and 15-inch off-road tires. First of all, the buggy will host a 2 kWh battery what gives you a autonomy of up to 40 kilometers. Also, the rear-mounted electric motor sends 4 kW (5.5 hp) of power to the rear wheels to propel the buggy to a heady speed of 50 km / h, some figures that could well correspond to those of a moped dedicated to the delivery of pizzas.

It may not sound like much, but we are talking about a machine that weighs less than half a Caterham Seven and no windshield or doors to dampen the sense of speed. Still, many people will look at the Tamiya Wild One MAX and wonder why the visually similar Ariel Nomad has 230 more hp. But the reality is that our protagonist is just a toy that has been given a substantial amount of steroids, not a ground weapon to conquer all the unpaved roads you find.

Anyway, for those who want more power, The Little Car Company mentions that it is working on acUpdates for battery and motor that will increase both autonomy and performance. Other upgrades being considered include racing harnesses and a more serious suspension and brake package, as well as a Tarmac (tarmac) package that will include a set of tires and fenders geared towards smooth, rock-free road sections. , as well as three driving modes.

At the moment, the Tamiya Wild One MAX cannot be driven on public roads, but it is striking that, soon, a series of extras will be incorporated that brings with it some components to make it legal, such as brake lights, turn signals and rear-view mirrors. so that would comply with the legislation of a light quadricycle. Sales of this 8:10 scale toy will begin in 2022 with a price starting at 6,000 pounds sterling plus VAT, about 6,900 euros at the current exchange rate, much more affordable than the Bugatti Baby II.

So get ready to take out the tools, stick some stickers, and become a kid again. Because nostalgia is an incredible drugHey living the childhood dream of driving your favorite radio controlled toy, we’d say it’s money well spent.

Source: Tamiya

Photo gallery:











The entry Tamiya Wild One MAX, when your radio controlled buggy from the 80s becomes real appears first in All car news in one portal: Tests, photos, videos, reports …