Tamina will fight Bayley for the WWE SmackDown women’s title

Tamina got a starting opportunity against Bayley for the women’s championship of the blue brand of WWE SmackDown, after defeating Sasha Banks with the help of Lacey Evans.

How was the match?

It’s BOSS TIME on Friday Night #SmackDown! @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/ANIZAU08rh – WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2020

If Tamina defeats Sasha Banks, she’ll have a shot at the Smackdown women’s title against Bayley. Bayley is at the comment table. The fight begins. Sasha Banks offers Tamina a shirt and she replies that it is not her size, after taking the shirt and throwing it away. Tamina throws Sasha over the ropes making it clear that she is the boss. Tamina continues to dominate Sasha, but finally “the boss” manages to counter the Samoan.

. @ TaminaSnuka doesn’t need a new @SashaBanksWWE T-Shirt… # SmackDown @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/0ngme6ObBx – WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 18, 2020

Michael Cole and Corey Graves ask Bayley if Sasha would have a shot at her championship if she manages to beat Tamina. He says it would be a good idea, but he is not convinced. Bayley manages to distract Tamina, Sasha takes advantage of it. Lacey Evans appears to attack Bayley and help Tamina. Finally, Samoans take victory against Sasha Banks and will have a shot at the women’s Smackdown championship

With an assist from @LaceyEvansWWE, @TaminaSnuka TAKES DOWN #TheBOSS on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/4TK1O4fenf – WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2020

