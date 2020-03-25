Without a doubt, something that hit all of us who love music was that they postpone or cancel concerts in our country., after the situation with the coronavirus worldwide did not improve, leaving us wanting to see our favorite band live. COF cof… tame Impala.

And one of the presentations that we expected the most was exactly that of Kevin Parker and company, because after almost four years of that epic show they gave at the Palacio de los Deportes, they would return to the Chilean capital with a lot of surprises under their arms.

Tame Impala not only returned to a large venue like Foro Sol to present her latest studio album, The Slow Rush, but in addition to playing songs that have become classics like “Feels Like We Only Go Backwards”, “Apocalypse Dreams”, “Let It Happen” or “The Less I Know The Better”, they brought as guests the beloved MGMT and the musical sensation of the moment, the young Clairo. So everything painted to be a concert of those.

As if this were not enough, Tame Impala also had a date scheduled more in the land of the roasted carnita, Monterrey, Nuevo León, being one of the strong acts for the 2020 edition of Pa’l Norte, where they would share the stage with The Strokes, Foster The People, The Whitest Boy Alive and even with ‘Potrillo’.

And when will the concert be?

In the midst of all the coronavirus chaos, we have good news for all fans of Tame Impala, because we already have a new date for Kevin Parker and company in Mexico City. Now The appointment to see and listen live to the Australian band will be next September 10 in exactly the same place and with the same guests. Yes, MGMT and Clairo they are also included in the same concert.

In case you were wondering, What if you already had tickets for Tame Impala’s postponed concert with good Kevin? Well, we hope that they have kept them well (and that they have not broken it or something like that) because they will continue to be valid for the new date of the band on CDMX.

And to prepare ourselves for that concert, We leave below The Slow Rush, the new album by Tame Impala for you to listen to and know each and every one of the songs: