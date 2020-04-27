Right now a lot of artists are playing from their homes since the world situation due to the coronavirus has not yet given them a chance to play again in front of crowds, with a lot of concerts and festivals postponed or canceled by the pandemic. Tame Impala was one of those bands that had a huge tour planned to promote their latest album, The Slow Rush., and therefore he had to stop.

But while this whole situation returns to ‘normality’, Kevin Parker has done everything so that people have some moments of distraction in the middle of the tense moment we are going through. First he released an interesting version of The Slow Rush, then he began to tell stories about the songs that come from his last album and even released a song with Mike Skinner of The Streets.

Now he has decided to join the coronavirus fight from his trench and with what he knows best, playing. It turns out that This weekend the Music From The Home Front charity concert was held –Very similar to One World: Together At Home–, in which more than 50 artists from Australia and New Zealand participated in order to raise funds for organizations that are fighting the coronavirus in both countries.

Among all the acts they presented throughout the show such as Tones And I, The Wiggles, Courtney Barnett and many more. And without a doubt one of the stellar moments was when Tame Impala’s mastermind was presented in front of the cameras only with an acoustic guitar and from the comfort of your home to play “On Track”, one of the songs that appear in his latest record material.

Unlike those songs that the band presents us, with a lot of elements like psychedelic synthesizers and riffs that make us fly, Here Kevin Parker ventured one of the few versions where we could really say that he is playing acousticallyWell, that guitar was only enough to excite us and for thousands of people in Australia and New Zealand

For now, the dates that the Australian band had scheduled in our country have moved to September, to be exact the concert they would give at the monstrous Foro Sol in Mexico City will now take place on September 10 in the same venue with his two special guests, Clairo and MGMT.

We better not tell you more, check below Kevin Parker from Tame Impala playing an acoustic version of “On Track” To raise funds against COVID-19:

See on YouTube

