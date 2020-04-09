Governor Cabeza de Vaca argued that credit is necessary to avoid the fall in the entity’s economy.

By Carlos Manuel Juárez

The Tamaulipas Congress authorized the governor Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca request a credit for 4,600 million pesos to attend the emergency by Covid 19.

The initiative presented by the state president it does not specify the specific projects or needs to which the economic resource will be assigned. Credit will be paid within 20 years charged to the participations. García Cabeza de Vaca has applied for three lines of credit so far in his management at the head of Tamaulipas.

In accordance with the initiative of the Chief of the Executive Branch, 4 thousand 390 million pesos will be used for infrastructure urban, health infrastructure, hydraulic infrastructure, acquisitions of property and real estate, security actions and reserve fund and expenses generated by contracting the credit.

In the document, the governor argued that the credit is necessary to avoid the fall in the economy of the entity. The approved initiative commits 8.5 percent of the participations in the general funds of federal participations to settle the debt.

The day before applying for the loan, Francisco García announced that would donate 100 percent of his April salary and compensation. In turn, he called for secretaries, undersecretaries and directors to donate a percentage of their salaries to the economic plan against Covid. Although video officials have accepted the governor’s proposal, until now the Tamaulipas government has not informed how the handling of possible donations will operate.

