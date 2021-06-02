Tamara Zidansek manages to qualify for the round of 32 at the expense of Madison Brengle

06/02/2021

On at 13:30 CEST

The Slovenian tennis player Tamara zidansek, number 85 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros 6-4 and 6-1 in an hour and ten minutes to the American Madison brengle, number 84 of the WTA. After this result, we will closely follow the trajectory of the player in the round of 32 of the competition.

The statistics show that the Slovenian managed to break her rival’s serve 5 times, in the first serve she was 69% effective, committed 4 double faults and got 59% of the service points. As for Brengle, he managed to break his opponent’s serve twice, achieved 84% effectiveness, committed 2 double faults and won 45% of his service points.

During the round of 32 Zidansek will play against the winner of the match between the Czech tennis player Katerina siniakova and the russian player Veronika Kudermetova.

The celebration of the tournament (French Open Indiv. Fem.) occurs between May 24 and June 12 on exterior clay. A total of 238 players participate in the championship and a total of 128 reach the final phase. The players come from those who qualify directly, the winners of the pre-tournament phases and the invited players.