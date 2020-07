Tamara Gorro revolutionizes Tik Tok with a provocative and sensual dance published at a controversial moment, in full farewell to Garay from Valencia

Ezequiel Garay leaves Valencia By the back door. The Argentine central defender, who exploded against the club weeks ago, ends his contract and will not continue in the discipline of Che. In full farewell, his wife Tamara Gorro published a sensual video on Tik Tok that it can bring a queue and that it has aroused criticism