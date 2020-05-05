© Provided by Noxvo S.L.U

Tamara Gorro, devastated by the death of one of her followers

Tamara Gorro has shown on more than one occasion that her followers form what he calls a great ‘virtual family’. She always gets very involved with them, makes them participants in their daily lives and shares everything that happens to them, because she believes they are an essential part of her life. What’s more, she always tries to be very close and has managed to keep true friendly relations with some of them.

Tamara Gorro, affected by the death of a follower / Photo: Instagram

Now, as a result of such closeness, the influencer has not been able to avoid breaking down in pain after she has learned of the death of one of her followers with whom she had a friendship. throught social media although he did not know her in person. The woman he has spoken to has died of cancer and it has been through the stories of his Instagram account where he has expressed how he feels in tears.

In addition to speaking in these videos visibly affected, she later shared a beautiful publication of a photo in which a red rose appears in memory of Anita, her deceased follower. Next to said image with a rose pointing to the sky He wanted to add this reflection: “To lose someone from the virtual family is to lose one of mine”.

And she has continued talking about what her followers mean to her: “You are not fans, you are people that I am passionate about knowing, dialoguing, sharing my problems and also knowing about yours … I do not need to meet you for love affairs. That’s where the joys are born and unfortunately also the sorrows, the pain … “.

The flower dedicated to its follower / Photo: Instagram

The importance of her followers for her

Lastly, he continued saying: “Today my heart has been broken knowing that one of us went to heaven. My conversations with her were constant, not only did I encourage her in her days with chemotherapy, she always advised me and I More importantly, he loved me, we loved each other. We had to meet us in personBut don’t doubt that someday we will and the hug will be huge. This rose is for you dear and precious @anitaurbano I will always remember you. All my love and affection for your family and friends. And to all of you, please don’t miss me, because you are very important to me, and you break me in pain … I love you virtual family member “.