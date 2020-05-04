Tamara Gorro enjoys a totally different quarantine in the last days after having passed a really tough stage. Her husband, Ezequiel Garay, was one of the first soccer players diagnosed with Covid-19 and has had to remain isolated from his entire family to avoid possible infection. During the recovery process, his wife has been his great support and on social networks he has explained on more than one occasion the difficulties he has encountered.

The young woman knows the importance of each of her publications due to the volume of people who follow her on Instagram, that’s why has sent messages of tranquility at all times trying to make people aware of when to go to the hospital or not, especially during the first weeks of the pandemic. In addition, in the following days she has shown how she and her family have followed all the health recommendations to the letter.

Once the Valencia player overcame the disease, he could melt into a passionate kiss with Tamara that she was in charge of teaching on social networks with a title that demonstrated the immense desire she had: “At last!“He expressed. And is that the influencer and the athlete are one of the most consolidated couples and it is common to see them demonstrating their love in the networks. Without going any further, three days ago Tamara dedicated a message full of affection:”Thank you! For making this hard trance more enjoyable, for sharing my follies, for always causing a smile, for holding my hand, for helping me in everything, for not letting me fall. Thank you for existing. I love you, my life! “He said.

Now, Tamara Gorro has a new reason to smile: she has exceeded 1.6 million followers on Instagram. And to celebrate, he wanted to share with his “virtual family” a sensual full nude in the garden of his house. “1,600,000 thanks !!! This family continues to grow, and I am increasingly happy to have so many amazing people with me. My traditional hat could not miss“, wrote.