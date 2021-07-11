Tamara Falcó’s wedding ‘look’ most commented on by two simple details

Tamara Falcó and Íñigo Onieva at the wedding of Felipe Cortina and Amelia Millán. (Photo: UATGTRES)

It was one of the most anticipated weddings of the summer. Felipe Cortina, son of the late businessman Alfonso Cortina, and Amelia Millán gathered this Saturday in the town of Retuerta del Bullaque (Ciudad Real) the cream of Spanish society to witness their marriage.

Among the attendees, one of the most persecuted celebrities of the moment: Tamara Falcó. The Marchioness of Griñón attended the celebration on the arm of her partner, Íñigo Onieva, and was one of the most acclaimed by the residents of this small town in the city of Madrid, who were anxiously awaiting the arrival of the distinguished guests.

As in each of her appearances, the styling of Isabel Preysler’s daughter has been analyzed to the millimeter and there are two details that have drawn the attention of the specialized press.

For the special and hot day, Tamara Falcó chose a summer long dress signed by Johanna Ortiz, one of her head dressmakers. She completed the guest look with a white wallet, Tous jewelry and wedge sandals from the Aquazzura brand.

Tamara Falcó and Íñigo Onieva at the wedding of Felipe Cortina and Amelia Millán. (Photo: UATGTRES)

This is precisely one of the licenses that the Marchioness of Griñón allowed herself: instead of wearing her feet with elegant sandals with impossible heels, she preferred the comfort of esparto wedges to face the long afternoon. A style lesson that did not detract from the whole.

Tamara Falcó and Íñigo Onieva at the wedding of Felipe Cortina and Amelia Millán. (Photo: UATGTRES)

The other detail that the press highlights has to do with one of the compulsory accessories in these times: the mask. In lilac color, to match her manicure, it was not from a fashion brand but rather an advertising mask that had the Raíz Culinaria logo on one side, the seal created to promote the gastronomy of Castilla-La Mancha.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…