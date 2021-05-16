Tamara Falcó silenced the rumors of infidelity of Íñigo Onieva with a photo

Tamara Falcó has silenced this Sunday the rumors about an alleged infidelity of her boyfriend, Íñigo Onieva, publishing a photography in their social networks that would show that the couple is as close as ever.

This Saturday, the Telecinco program Viva la vida contacted Fani Carbajo, collaborator and former contestant of The Island of Temptations, who revealed that last weekend he had coincided with Onieva at a party and that he had been in a “very affectionate attitude ” Y kissing with a girl who was not Falcó.

“I feel very sorry for Tamara, because she looks very in love, every two by three talks about him, goes out with him in the heart press … “, Carbajo said this Saturday.

Without commenting directly on these rumors, Isabel Preysler’s daughter shared this Sunday a photograph in your Stories of Instagram in which she appears with her boyfriend at the wedding of some friends.

Image shared by Tamara Falcó in her Stories of a photograph with Íñigo Onieva at a wedding this weekend.

For his part, journalist Carlos Pérez Gimeno intervened this Saturday in Viva la vida through a phone call to tell what he knew from Tamara Falcó herself, whom he met this week at a book presentation. “What she said is that they were phenomenal, they were delighted, and all good. His inner circle tells me that they are happy and delighted, “he defended.

Proof of that happiness would be that They went to a wedding this Saturday together After having been in a relationship for seven months, Gimeno added.

Oblivious to these rumors of infidelity, the Marchioness of Griñón and Íñigo Onieva have tried to demonstrate with that image, shared by both on the social network, they are more united than ever.