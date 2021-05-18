Tamara Falcó runs out of the house and flees from questions from the press about her boyfriend’s alleged infidelity

Tamara Falcó is in the spotlight of the press since, this weekend, Íñigo Onieva attended a party in Madrid in which Fani Carbajo was, who assured in Viva la vida that he saw him kissing a girl Venezuelan.

The Marchioness of Griñón tried silence rumors of infidelity with a photo of a wedding they attended on Sunday hand in hand. But this has not been enough, as the gossip has continued and the former participant of The Island of Temptations went to Sálvame to expand the information.

In fact, the collaborators assured that Íñigo Onieva “likes them all”, and he “likes them a lot”., and has a broad social life that has been the cause of a recent crisis in which, supposedly, they didn’t speak to each other for three weeks, which brought their wedding plans to a halt.

For all this, the collaborator of El hormiguero has been targeted by the press for a reason she is not used to, and already on Monday she was seen walking down the street turning a deaf ear to reporters and asking them not to enter private property.

But this Tuesday, his strategy has been very different, because he has decided leaving the house like a marathon and thus dodging the cameras. Showing off her good form, the Marchioness of Griñón has run at full speed while the journalists followed behind them trying to ask him questions without being able to avoid laughing at the situation. Later, on his return, he assured that he ran away because “I was late to the gym“.