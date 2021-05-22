Tamara Falcó denounces the “harassment” suffered and announces that she has taken legal measures

The supposed Infidelity of Íñigo Onieva With a young Venezuelan he has put him in the trigger and also Tamara Falcó, his partner. This information has caused both to be followed by the media throughout the week.

Íñigo Onieva’s lawyers have issued a statement about. Tamara Falcó also wanted to express her dissatisfaction with the situations that are taking place these days with the press.

“In the last week, Iñigo Onieva and I have suffered a real harassment by some media that only try to nurture falsehoods, “she affirmed.” We have suffered it in silence, waiting for it to happen, but now, these same media are harassing our closest people, family and friends. “

Therefore, Íñigo has decided take legal action if they did not stop with the “harassment” and retracted the information. “It is very sad that this has to come,” said Tamara.

“Iñigo and I want thank you to all of you who have supported us at this time and to reiterate how happy we are having so many people who love us “, he thanked on behalf of both of them.

She herself wanted clear the doubts around a crisis in the couple by publishing several photos together on social networks.