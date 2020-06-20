Spanish Television continues betting on the kitchen on its grill. The public network has already settled on these culinary formats after its success with ‘MasterChef’ and, precisely from the fourth edition of ‘MasterChef Celebrity’, one of the faces that will present its new program comes out: ‘Cook to the point’.

Javier Peña and Tamara Falcó, presenters of ‘Cocina al punto’

Javier Peña and Tamara Falcó join forces to cook in ‘Cocina al punto con Peña y Tamara’, a format that will travel throughout Spain to show the gastronomic variety of the country, but also to those who are working on raw materials so that these products can reach the plate of all diners. The chef and the ‘Celebrity’ winner will cook the same recipe in parallel based on some of the products that Peña discovered at the beginning of the program.

Onza is in charge of the production of ‘Cocina al punto’ with RTVE, a format with a duration of around 50 minutes and that will host both filming on set and outdoors. The confidence of the public entity in Javier Peña in ‘Eat the world’ has been key for him, together with Falcó, to form the couple that will bring the kitchen closer to the spectators who are in their houses.

Anyone can make the dish

Javier Peña has spent years dedicated to the world of cooking. Therefore, it will be who tell Tamara Falcó how to make the recipes that she proposes. In this way, the program aims to demonstrate that anyone, even if they do not have great notions in cooking, can prepare such elaborations. Although not everything will be following the chef’s orders, as Falcó will show everything he learned in ‘MasterChef Celebrity’, getting out of the script at some other time.