Tamara Falcó, the only daughter that the successful businessman Carlos Falcó had with Isabel Preysler, has inherited the title of Marquise de Griñón, according to what was arranged by her father, who died on March 20 of coronavirus, in the will. “Thank you daddy for leaving me the most beautiful legacy that can be left to a daughter: your love,” Tamara Falcó has written on her Instagram profile some affectionate words along with three photographs in which she refers to her new status as marquise from Griñón.

In the images, Tamara Falcó, winner of the fourth edition of the “Masterchef Celebrity” cooking contest, appears posing, in a very spring floral dress, on a wicker sofa by the indoor pool of her residence with a book about her lap.

Another of the images is the book “Understanding of wine”, written by his father and in the third photo it shows the coat of arms that corresponds to the Marquisate of Griñón.

Carlos Falcó, Marquis of Griñón, great of Spain, Marquis of Castel-Moncayo, co-founder of the Club Siglo XXI, President of the Círculo Español del Lujo Fortuny, a successful businessman who loves oil and wine, married four times and father of five children, he has provided in his will that the most familiar noble title be inherited by his youngest daughter, a decision that Tamara Falcó was unaware of.

Thus, at 38, Tamara Falcó is the new Marchioness of Griñón, while Manolo, the first-born, that Carlos Falcó had with Jeannine Girod, his first marriage that lasted seven years, inherits the degree of Grandeur of Spain, which is the of Marquis de Castel-Moncayo, and Xandra, the second daughter that Carlos Falcó with Girod, has long enjoyed the title of Marquise de Mirabel.

Since the businesswoman and designer Tamara Falcó went through the famous stoves of “Masterchef Celebrity” it has become one of the revelations of the television season. Falcó, known for her magazine covers of the heart – she herself has stated that the publication “Hello!” It is like her family album- and her declarations as a devout Catholic, has now reached the general public with a new image thanks to television and the person beyond the character is being discovered: a spontaneous, hard-working and responsible woman.

Tamara studied during her adolescence in the United States, to later continue her training in the field of fashion in Milan (Italy). She was a fellow at Inditex, where as she has stated on some occasion, she started as a clerk at Zara.

It is no wonder that the winner of the title “Masterchef” has dared with fashion. After being an ambassador for firms such as Pronovias or Pandora, in 2018 she launched her own fashion firm: TFP by Tamara Falcó.

Falcó, who recognizes himself as “a pija”, does not hide his Catholic devotion both on his social networks and in statements to the press, and has said, for example, that he carries holy water in his purse.

Tamara Falcó has proven to be tenacious and perfectionist, and now also Marquise de Griñón.

