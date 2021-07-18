Tamara Casellas and Júlia de Paz (‘Ama’): “A mother is not allowed to make mistakes”

After winning the 24th edition of the Malaga Festival, ‘Ama’, the first feature by Catalan director Júlia de Paz, hits commercial theaters this July 16. Winner of the Silver Spike for best actress and a Fierce Critics Award, the deconstructed portrait of motherhood has captivated critics and audiences. “The film also comes from the need to represent a more real, more human and concrete mother“, declares the filmmaker, who seeks to show a different concept about what it means to be a parent.

‘Ama’ tells the story of Pepa (Tamara Casellas), a woman in her thirties, from Seville, who lives in Alicante. After a tough argument with her friend Ade (Ana Turpin), with whom she shares a flat, due to her nighttime excesses and irresponsibility, she throws Pepa and also her daughter, Leila (Leire Marín), from her house, only six years. Alone and with a very precarious job, because Pepa makes a living giving flyers to a nightclub where she works, the woman and the little girl end up seeing each other on the street. A chronicle of the bond between a mother and her daughter in which idealizations collapse.

The film is the adaptation of a short film that was the final-year project of its director. “Actually, it was not something we had in mind. It is true that, when we were writing the short, we realized that the subject was so complex, that the format was falling short, worth the redundancy. We had to focus on some aspects and discriminate others, because if not, we would have been a superficial and abstract story “, De Paz explains in an interview for eCartelera during the promotion of the film in Madrid.

“The idea for the feature came about after presenting the short at the Ibiza Film Festival. One of the awards was that the production company La Dalia Films selected one of the titles to turn it into a full-length film and chose our project, “adds the director, who wrote the script together with Nuria Dunjó.”It was the opportunity we wanted to delve into the theme and the character. It was a real gift, “he adds.

“In fiction, the portraits of mothers have been made from a male perspective”

The portrait that ‘Ama’ makes about motherhood differs a lot from what is conventionally seen in Spanish fiction, both with commercial productions and in author or art and essay titles. “I think that most of the mothers who have been represented in fiction, up to now, have been from a male perspective. It is different when the approach is female,” says De Paz, highlighting that “the cinema is a way of representation of society and, therefore, of the system”.

“The motherhood that the system has built is not real, it is idealized. Mothers are demanded canons impossible to achieve, the famous merit of motherhood. With ‘Ama’, we seek to deconstruct it, “he adds.” The mothers shown in fiction are mothers of pure courage. Precisely, in what Júlia seeks to break [de Paz], with that idealization. As an audience, we are not used to showing such a female character, naked, with tattoos, with pink hair, groundbreaking, who talks like he talks, who moves that way, who goes to discos and parties and is also a mother “, shares Tamara Casellas.

“Society thinks that the mother should always be the one who cares. Pepa breaks that idealization. Mothers there are millions. We are used to seeing, especially in the cinema, how men make mistakes. Parents make mistakes, and by rectifying them, they win public approval. We don’t usually see it from the female perspective. We do not know how to tolerate a mother making mistakes. When women are afraid of many things. A mother is a person, with her strengths and weaknesses“, argues the leading actress.”What is required of a mother is never the same as what is required of a father and that is, fundamentally, what the film talks about. There is no pure and ideal mother, but real, human mothers, “he continues.

‘Ama’ follows the spirit of European social cinema, recalling titles such as ‘Rosetta’ or ‘The boy’ by the Dardenne brothers or ‘The snows of Kilimanjaro’ or ‘Gloria Mundi’ by Robert Guédiguian. Regarding the absence of a more extensive production of feature films with social and author content in the Spanish industry, De Paz considers that, mainly, it is due to the fact that “it is not commercial.”

“It was essential to approach the film from the social and economic reality”

“Now, above all, in the situation in which the industry is, as well as the economic crisis that has accompanied us for so many years, the public goes to the cinema as a form of escape. Go see a social drama, many of them toughPerhaps not as much as a light comedy with which to disconnect and have a good time. However, it is a very complicated subject to tackle“, details De Paz.

“It will also be because they do not want to show, they are not interested in the producers. They have asked me if life is so hard, if there are situations like Pepa’s. You just need to get out of our bubbles and see what surrounds us to realize that it is. There are very hard situations, denying them is living without being aware of reality. De Paz has created this social complaint, but it is not the only one, “explains Casellas.

And it is there, Within the social factor, where enters the precarious reality that many women who are single mothers live. “How you live, what resources you have and what support you have are very important when it comes to understanding a relationship between a mother and a daughter. It was essential to approach it from the social class and work situation that Pepa lives,” argues De Paz.

“A woman who is a mother and has financial resources is not the same as a woman who does not have them, when the latter may face long working hours in order to make ends meet. This is where the concept of class comes in, “he continues.” What we sell from Spain is that it is an idyllic place. In fact, there is a criticism of tourism. We give the best to tourists and we do not take care of our own citizenship. There are many jobs related to tourism that is pure exploitation“adds Casellas.

About filming, De Paz reveals that the production of ‘Ama’ was one of those affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. “We had to stop the recordings. We had just shot half of the project. We thought the break was going to be two weeks and it was more than two months. It was a moment of great uncertainty, we came to doubt if we were going to be able to resume it. On the other hand, it allowed us to review the filmed material. As it was not a project shot chronologically, we were able to rethink various aspects of the script, we eliminated scenes, we added others. In the end, it was a constructive experience, “reveals the filmmaker.

The filming of ‘Ama’

Much of the scenes that have captivated the critics of ‘Ama’ are those in which the protagonist interacts with her daughter, played by Leire Marín, sequences that show “all the trade work” that took place after the production. “It was very handcrafted work, between Júlia [de Paz], the girl’s coach, Carlos Villafaina. We started four or five months before shooting. We went to Leire’s house [Marín] to spend time with her, to get to know her and to gain confidence in us. It was important to know from his favorite food to his favorite toy. There was a lot of play, but also respect, because it was important for him to know that on the set, work is done, “says Casellas.

“At an interpretive level, we work the sequences with her like a game. Then, De Paz takes me to me on an emotional level, since I was the one who carried the weight of the sequence. Also, the surprise factor in children is paramount, because they cannot repeat a take as we adult actors do. We play with spontaneity, freshness, the here and now “, she continues, also highlighting that, for her, Pepa’s role has been “a character hottie.”

“Leire has a lot of empathy and emotional intelligence, she was spectacular. With children you cannot theorize or explain a script, everything had to be a game. In this, the figure of her own mother, Lara, was very important, and she helped us a lot to find the emotional level we were looking for for Leila, her character, “says De Paz.”At all times, we asked Leire where she wanted to set the limits; if we had to stop, we did. The path was joint, as equals, “he continues to explain.

On the situation of Spanish audiovisual culture in the short and medium term, De Paz reveals that the problem is “very complex.” “There are many factors. Platforms have fully entered the scene. On the one hand, they have helped to produce more. However, what types of works do they produce? There is a lot of material to produce, but budgets are still lacking. Nor should we forget that we are experiencing a period of economic crisis “, warns the director.

Directed by Júlia de Paz and written by Nuria Dunjó and De Paz, ‘Ama’ stars Tamara Casellas, Leire Marín, Estefanía de los Santos, Ana Turpin, Manuel de Blas, Pablo Gómez-Pando and Carmen Ibeas. A La Dalia Films production. Available in cinemas from Friday July 16, by the hand of Filmax.