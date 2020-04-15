Tamagotchi Returns With Neon Genesis Evangelion Special Edition | INSTAGRAM

The iconic 90s toys will return with a special edition of the famed “Neon Genesis Evangelion”. Here you will have all the information.

It is well known that Neon Genesis Evangelion is one of the most popular anime around the world, whose first episode was broadcast in 1995, even 25 years later it is still the favorite of many people.

Such was the case that the entire internet went crazy upon learning that Netflix would have all the episodes, including the movies. Well, now the incredible anime series Neon Genesis Evangelion is again a trending topic as his return was announced, now in the form of Tamagotchi.

For those who are still too young and have no idea what we are talking about, the Tamagotchi were incredibly popular toys in the 90’s, they were keychains with a peculiar shape of an egg that had a screen where there was a little creature that you should take care of, clean his house, feed him and give him love. It became a sensation quickly so much, that the creators saw the need to bring out new lines of tamagotchis inspired by all tastes.

Well, now the Tamagotchi have returned a few months ago, but they made quite a noise when users found out on social networks that there will be a version inspired by the Neon Genesis Evangelion anime, which of course all fans want.

There will be three different designs inspired by the EVAS (for those who have not seen the anime, the EVAS are the robots that represent the anime). You can find them in purple, which is Shinji’s EVA, red for Asuka’s EVA, and white represents Rei’s EVA.

Each Tamagotchi will have the availability of 20 angels (the enemies) and you will be able to take care of them and give them the affection they need to survive. Since in Tamagotchi even the enemies turn out to be adorable.

They will be released in Japan on June 23 of this year. For 2,530 yen, equivalent to 23 US dollars, approximately 565 Mexican pesos. The sale at the international level is not yet co-signed, however taking into account the benefits of globalization, it will be enough to look for them in some online store and use the credit card to obtain them.

