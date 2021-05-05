Tallulah, the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore announces their engagement

The 27-year-old has shared several photographs on her Instagram account in which Dillon appears on her knees with the message: “With absolute certainty (sic).”

He has also published a video in which you can see the engagement ring that he has given her in all its splendor.

Dillon has used his own Instagram account to show another romantic image in which he appears hugging his future wife to proclaim her love to the four winds.

“I can finally call you my fiancee. I love you forever, Buuski Lu. You are my best friend #may the force be with us (sic)”, he assured her.