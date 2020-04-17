Deni Avdija, the European player expected to be chosen in the next highest position Draft 2020 of the NBA, he has declared himself eligible. In almost all prospects they place it in the top ten and in some even among the 5. The Israeli of the Maccabi Tel Aviv interests many franchises. Here at Blogdebasket we already analyze your game. This is how he announced that he is appearing in the draft: “First of all, to say that the NBA is the best league in the world. There is a lot to learn there. It will be great for my game to go to the next level.”

