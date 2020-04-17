Deni Avdija, the European player expected to be chosen in the next highest position Draft 2020 of the NBA, he has declared himself eligible. In almost all prospects they place it in the top ten and in some even among the 5. The Israeli of the Maccabi Tel Aviv interests many franchises. Here at Blogdebasket we already analyze your game. This is how he announced that he is appearing in the draft: “First of all, to say that the NBA is the best league in the world. There is a lot to learn there. It will be great for my game to go to the next level.”

Big Board for the Sacramento Kings in this upcoming NBA Draft 2020, according to @SportsByTone from Fansided: 01. Deni Avdija

02. Anthony Edwards

03. Onyeka Okongwu

04. James Wiseman

05. Obi Toppin

06. LaMelo Ball

07. Isaac Okoro

08. Devin Vassell

09. Killian Hayes

10. Precious Achiuwa – Bryan García (@esperandomarzo) April 13, 2020

