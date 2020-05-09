The species as a “homo loquens”, the human being seen as a speaking entity, allows us to share experiences orally. Thus we learn from others, their point of view and their knowledge. Writing and teaching are two of the most frequent formats for this learning, although recently the “open classroom” format has returned: short lectures that present a topic to a wide audience. The TEDx Talks have become a useful way to spread all kinds of ideas for a better society, and this quarantine time allows us to recap some of the talks that are of interest in the running of the bulls.

-Alanna Shaikh: “Why COVID-19 is attacking us now; and how to prepare for the next outbreak. ” The speaker is an expert in public health, one of the branches of medicine that can best present the coronavirus phenomenon that emerged in Asia last year. The session was at TEDxSMU.

-Maria Neira: “This is your brain with contamination.” The talk of the Spanish doctor took place at the TEDSummit 2019 event, and deals with the problem of environmental pollution, in particular the negative impact it has on our bodies.

-Chuck Plunkett: “When local news dies, democracy also dies.” Journalism, as the highest representative of freedom of expression, is necessary for any democracy. Chuck Plunkett, journalist, spoke at TEDxMileHigh about the importance of local news to give voice to what is happening.

-Noelle Martin: “Internet predators spread fake porn about me: this is how I defended myself.” Australian activist Noelle Martin discovered that a photograph of her had been altered with pornographic content, a frequent problem that can be combated as told in TEDxPerth.

-Ethan Lisi: “What it is really like to live with autism.” At TED-Ed, young Ethan shared his experience with autism, a condition that has been stigmatized in recent years.

-Elizabeth Camarillo Gutiérrez: “What’s missing from the narrative of American migrants.” This talk on migration took place at TED @ WellsFargo (Elizabeth works as an analyst at WellsFargo). In his presentation he exposes the personal experience of a world phenomenon, putting a story at the forefront of statistics.

-Martha Minow: “How forgiveness can make a better legal system.” A university professor specializing in law, Martha proposes a new approach to the legal system. Their participation was framed in TEDWomen 2019, TEDx Talks event that highlights female voices.

-Eva Galperin: “What do you need to know about stalking software.” Also a TEDWomen 2019 talk, Eva is a specialist in cyber-security, a relevant area as we are increasingly connected and with our information on social networks.

-Kayla Briët: “Why I make art: to build time capsules on my cultural heritage”. With diverse roots, Kayla expresses that cultural baggage in her art by creating multidisciplinary art. In his presentation at TED2017 he recapitulated his path through art, linked to identity.

-Lindsay Morcom: “A story about indigenous languages ​​and how to revitalize them.” Lindsay has a background in linguistics, with an emphasis on indigenous languages ​​and teaching. Based in TEDxQueensU, in this participation he exposes the importance of not letting indigenous languages ​​get lost, a topic of vital importance in many communities in Mexico.

