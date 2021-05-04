Talking x Talking … Or not?

Speaking x Speaking is a song that is worth listening to, learning and re-listening. In fact, it seems like for when you are in your space of self-love, or when you go for a run, which is basically the same. We tell you all the details about Alex Cuba’s new single here at Music News.

Alex Cuba decided to collaborate this time with CimaFunk, and this duo was successful, both artists so talented and full of magic in their songs premiered on April 29 their most recent single entitled, “Hablando x habla”, a song that a day Today, on YouTube, it exceeds expectations in terms of reproductions.

“Talking x talking” How many times has it happened to us? It happens to us often, it happens to us very often, it happens that we simply say things and do not feel them. Examples of this we have infinity.

How many times did your ex tell you that he loved you very much and that he would never be unfaithful to you? But hey, it turns out that you caught his cell phone messages where his actions said the exact opposite.

Words are blown away by the wind, speaking for the sake of speaking is very easy, doing it, feeling it is what is really important. So when you are with someone, when you are dating someone, do not focus too much on the words they say to you, better focus on what they do, their actions and above all think, Is what they say in words congruent, in relation to with what it does? If you see some inconsistent jumps, we recommend the following: RUN! There she is not a friend, or a friend.

Check out this wonderful song, “Hablando x habla” by Alex Cuba in collaboration with Cimafunk. You’re going to love it! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AR5eZpFPKzo