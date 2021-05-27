Talking to your horse like a child improves its well-being

Investigation Development

To find out the impact on horses, ethologists conducted two series of tests on 20 horses they had never been exposed to this kind of language. In the first test, they spoke to the horses individually, using both pet-directed speech and neutral language (similar to that used among adults) while grooming them.

Thus they were able to conclude that, when they used speech directed at pets, the horses responded more favorably and were calmer. In fact, they reflected the tip of the muzzle against them and they allowed themselves to be groomed, gesture that ethologists failed to appreciate when they were addressed in neutral language.

In the second test, the ethologists provided information to the horse: the location of the food. They faced the horse with two closed buckets. And, with their arms, they repeatedly pointed the cube that the horse had to choose to get your reward.

In this way, the researchers appreciated that when they spoke to the horse in a neutral language, the horses chose a cube at random. However, when using pet-directed speech, the horses they understood the instructions better and they managed to finish the task.

This study shows that the way people talk to young children (and which they often instinctively use with certain animals) facilitates human-horse communication in everyday interactions. Furthermore, this research could contribute to improving the welfare of animals, since they are very sensitive to human emotions.