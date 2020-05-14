Experts have always warned that sneezing and coughing are the only means of transmitting the coronavirus. But now a study published by the scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) alert that having a conversation indoors is also at risk virus spread.

The reason they use is that in one minute of a conversation 1,000 drops loaded with viruses are generated, capable of being suspended for eight to 14 minutes in closed spaces. The researchers explain that until now the role of these tiny particles, less than 30 microns in diameter, has been overlooked. “These observations confirm that there is a substantial probability that a normal conversation will cause airborne transmission of the virus in closed environments, “ they warn.

Experiments noted that this generation of particles does not occur if the interlocutors use protective masks, since they prevent the release of said particles. In this sense, experts are recommending the use of masks in closed spaces, since it is more difficult to maintain the recommended social distance of two meters. The Government is even considering making it compulsory in public spaces.

The shops have already reopened their businesses

This warning comes when Spain, in the middle of the de-escalation phase, retailers in phase 1 territories have already been able to reopen their doors. In addition, all those who can attend by appointment such as hairdressers were able to return to their activity even in phase 0. These reopens favor conversations between client and commercial. This study indicates that the maximum precautions must be taken when this social contact occurs.