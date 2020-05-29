For the past few days, a fairly juicy rumor has been spreading the word: a series of Kingdom Hearts in Disney +. The details are quite vague at the moment but the sources coincide in some respects. Let’s delve into it.

How would this new series be

First of all, this project would have requested it Disney to Square Enix. This makes sense. In this way the catalog of Disney + with a new series that would allow a review of many of the company’s films and franchises, in addition to giving much-needed visibility to Mickey Mouse, which in my opinion in recent years has been represented most precisely in the games of Kingdom Hearts, and somewhat sporadically even.

As for the format of the series, it would not be a live-action, so those who were already imagining what the casting of the series would be you can already forget. Instead, you’d bet on animation in GCI similar to that of Kingdom Hearts III. In fact, it would have already been asked Square-Enix make a pilot of the series using this type of animation. I don’t think it will reach the same level of quality, but if it got close it would be pretty cool.

The elephant in the room

Now let’s get to the heart of the matter. We all know that the argument of Kingdom Hearts it is, let’s say, very little accessible. Only if you are a devotee of the saga and have played all its games can you come to understand what happens in it. That is the reason why Kingdom Hearts III I sometimes find it difficult to recommend a newbie to the series. And, if I do, I usually say that either start with KH1 or skip a bit of the main plot and enjoy the worlds Disney. Those of KH3 they are, almost all, those that are most well developed in the saga. In almost all its course, it is not necessary to know anything about the previous plot of Kingdom Hearts or anything. It is reaching the world, enjoying its characters, its concerns, its stories and playing.

Looking back, and as much as it hurts, I think the saga should have remained as it was in the first installment. The importance that it had Disney in the plot it has not been repeated. Every world Disney, his villains, the characters and others had cohesion in the story. They were not simple padding because “they always have been and now they have to be just because” as happens in the most current games. Also, it felt like a story. From Chain of Memories – the second game – it is decided to make a turn and add complexity to the universe KH that each game has become bigger and bigger. Today, these two elements – Disney and the universe KH – I think they somehow trip on each other. And, although I like everything about Kingdom Hearts, I think that both concepts should have been separated a long time ago in two different franchises. But that is already another topic of debate.

What a hypothetical Kingdom Hearts series should look like

What I mean is that, for a TV series of Kingdom Hearts may be popular, it needs to be accessible to the public. It would be a bit awkward to ask the viewer to know all the previous plot of the games so that they can enjoy the series. Either they do it very well through flashbacks as the scene requires or I don’t see it. Still, I think it would be best if this series focused on telling a story as independently of the game as possible, so that a young child can enjoy it just as well as their grandmother. Right now, as things have been argumentatively speaking in the saga, I can think of some excuses that can serve as a starting point for the series.

Being cautious with spoilers, let’s say that Mickey, Donald and Goofy are looking for Sora and, for this, they must travel through different worlds Disney to get a special power or something like that. All narrated in such a way that, beyond some few references and winks for the fans, it is not necessary to have enjoyed the saga to be able to understand everything well. And vice versa, that you do not need to watch the entire series to enjoy Kingdom Hearts 4. As if it were a literal parenthesis.

The advantages of the television format

Being Kingdom Hearts A video game franchise so far, there are things that are difficult to implement in a playable way that are fun. Or even frames that simply do not have a place in this format. In other words, it is a good opportunity to stop focusing on the fights and opt for a more versatile narrative. You can do episodes purely of comedy, intrigue or even investigation.

For example, there could be a place for worlds like Cars in which it is frankly difficult for me to imagine what a battle system would be like. A Basil world where we have to help the mouse solve a crime? Give me a whole season of it. Or even a Mary Poppins world in which you have to help the children to collect their room together with Julie Andrews singing beautiful songs. Okay, okay, just kidding. Or maybe not.

Eye, there is still nothing clear

Let’s not forget that these are all rumors. They make sense and seem to be well supported, but they are still rumors. However, you can dream. From here something even better than the mythical House of Mouse that they threw in the Disney Club can come out. Or it may be nothing, like the long-awaited movie of Zelda. Firewood