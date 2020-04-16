Your browser does not support iframes.

During quarantine for coronavirus, Talina Fernández He has remained at home in the port of Acapulco, Mexico, where he is complying with social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

However, the renowned television producer is still aware of what is happening to the members of her family, especially her granddaughters. Maria and Paula Levy, daughters of the deceased Mariana Levy, and with whom it maintains a close relationship.

It was through the program “Ventaneando” via telephone call, that Talina clarified where her granddaughters are, after it came to light that the sisters, one of them, daughter of José María Fernández, “El Pirru”, lived together in Mexico City.

For this reason, the 78-year-old woman gave details of how the quarantine María and Paula are going through and made a clarification on the way in which the young women have organized their lives throughout these months, after the statement that her former son gave confirming the news.

In recent days, “El Pirru” assured that his youngest daughter, Paula, lived with her older sister, in the apartment that Maria has, however, Talina denied these statements.

Without further ado, the “Lady of Good Saying” cleared the doubts and assured: “No, Paula lives with me, Maria lives in her apartment and Paula lives in my house.”

“She is so pretty, she is already 18 years old, Paula is gorgeous,” Talina added during the telephone interview with the Mexican television program.

During the conversation, Fernández also discussed how his other granddaughter is being quarantined.

“Maria is not in Mexico, the COVID-19 grabbed her visiting her boyfriend in Aguascalientes and she stayed there, she does not want to return by plane or truck, so she has been there for a month,” revealed Mariana Levy’s mother.

While separated from her granddaughters, Talina focuses on caring for herself during her love-motivated isolation from loved ones and fully engaged in activities such as reading and painting.

It is worth mentioning that the artist is from the vulnerable group of society, so she must take even more care of herself. Despite this, Talina feels very good and assured that she continues to function, with all the complications of her health, and confessed that despite having two tumors on her head and suffering from diabetes, she is still very active.

After his statements, Fernández clarified the situation of the relationship he has with his former son, “Pirru did not want to be my friend, I already know where I am and what I am for, and I am with open arms for whoever arrives.”

Photo: Mezcalent

Occasionally, Paula Levy’s father has revealed the distance that exists between him and his ex-mother-in-law, and that over time it has diminished.

«I have very little contact already, unfortunately. However, when we see each other, we now see each other with affection, with much respect as always. Time calms things, time speaks. In some way or another we are really family, she is the grandmother of my children, she loves them very much and I have always respected her, “said” El Pirru “in 2018 for the same program.

