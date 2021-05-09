Talina Fernández assures that aliens operated on her knee

Talina fernandez sparked controversy by claiming that in the 1970s she was operated on by aliens.

“Some alien men cured me in the Ajusco”. This is how Talina began with her account of the experience she claims to have had with beings from another world during the program ‘The sun rises‘of which she is a part as a driver.

In a morning broadcast, he noted that, at that time, she had a broken knee and that they operated on her on the outside by just closing your eyes and hand movements.

“He says to her ‘what do you say, we operate on her?’, With his eyes closed. And he answers: ‘yes, look, you saw that it is from the outside. Well, we are going to operate it. ‘ I said: ‘They are going to sedate me, they are going to hypnotize me.’ Then, I begin to feel the frozen leg and them, with the closed eyes. Suddenly, ‘I’m done’ and they started to burp. I pull up my pants and my leg is absolutely perfect”, She confidently told her story.

Within his story, Fernández highlighted that, after some time, he had another mishap in his leg. He went to a doctor and the specialist realized that he had had a knee fracture thanks to an X-ray that he did.

“After a while I go to a doctor because I sprained my leg and he tells me: ‘When did you break your knee?’ and I said: ‘No, never’ and it taught me that it had been broken. Y It was the one that the aliens had operated on me“, He said.

Finally, ‘The lady of good speech’ also recalled that the supposed aliens They even offered to teach her how to heal with her hands, but she declined because the class schedule got in the way of her work.