Taliban seize large amounts of US material in Afghanistan

06/21/2021 at 10:53 AM CEST

New problems appear on the horizon in Afghanistan. The United States, after decades in the area supporting its regional ally, has decided to withdraw, marking September 11 as the date on which its intervention in this territory ends. Now, after the military power has disappeared from the country, the guerrilla and irregular groups of the Taliban have taken control of a large quantity of weapons that the United States had sent to the government of the country. According to the latest information, units of the regular army have surrendered to the Islamist radicals by handing over their material.

Thus opens a new stage full of uncertainty for the country that hasn’t had a minute of peace since the 1970s when the Soviet Union He also intervened in support of the socialist government that had been established there. The Taliban have seized power little by little, or at least they have maintained not inconsiderable areas of influence and their threat has never been effectively eliminated despite all the resources invested in the region.

Fans, experts and commentators of this type of conflict see the darkest hours return for Afghanistan after the withdrawal of the great North American power. The Taliban could take control of the country in the coming weeks, months or years, everything remains to be seen.