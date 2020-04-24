The Taliban rejected President Ashraf Ghani’s ceasefire offer on the occasion of Ramadan, which began in Afghanistan, a country at war for 40 years, on Friday, an insurgent spokesman announced.

“While the lives of thousands of prisoners are in danger from the coronavirus, calling for a ceasefire is neither rational nor convincing,” one of the insurgent spokespersons, Suhail Shaheen, tweeted, accusing the government of “putting obstacles in the process of peace”.

There has been strong tension for weeks between Kabul and the rebels over an exchange of 5,000 Taliban prisoners for 1,000 members of the Afghan security forces, a key point in the agreement signed in late February by Washington and the insurgents, but not ratified by the Afghan authorities.

In this text, the United States promised a withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan within 14 months, on condition that the Taliban abide by security commitments and start “inter-Afghan” negotiations on the country’s future.

Kabul has so far released hundreds of Taliban detainees. The rebels, meanwhile, have released a few dozen prisoners. However, these releases do not mean that negotiations will start soon, as the Taliban continue their offensive against Afghan forces across the country.

President Ghani, in a message on the occasion of Ramadan, incited the Taliban to accept his call for “truce and peace and to renounce violence to respect” the Muslim holy month, while the covid-19 “is propagated by the whole country”.

The head of state, who for years has multiplied requests of this type, had achieved a cessation of the three-day fighting in June 2018 on the occasion of Eid al Fitr, a Muslim holiday that marks the end of Ramadan.