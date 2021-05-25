Talia Santos vs. Mandy Bohm added to UFC Fight Night on August 14

Mandy Bohm’s debut in UFC is already defined. The German will face the experienced Taila santos at UFC Fight Night on August 14.

The match was confirmed by Marcelo Barone from Combate.com this Monday morning.

Saints, will seek to extend its great phase in UFC. After winning his contract in Contender Series, Taila lost front Mara Romero Borella on UFC Fortress. After the defeat, he won his next two bouts. In his last fight, he beat Gillian robertson by unanimous decision in UFC Vegas 17.

Bohm, became known on the German circuit of the MMA, for its passage in GMC, the largest organization in the country. Later, she was called up to fight for the flyweight belt of TKO MMA, where he surprised and knocked out the Canadian Jade Masson-Wong on TKO 48.

Your step in Bellator MMA It was fleeting, in the beginning it had its debut in front Liz carmouche, but the coronavirus pandemic failed to complete the fight. In his only match in the organization, he defeated Griet Eeckhout by unanimous decision in Bellator 247.

It is expected that UFC Fight Night August 14 is held in the UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.