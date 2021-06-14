Talia Eisset, the most ardent photos of the controversial ex Acapulco Shore

Talia Eisset is the name of the Mexican model, former participant of the Acapulco Shore reality show that caused a sensation during the second season of it due to its intense controversies.

Eisset also works as a DJ and alternates this activity with her modeling career, standing out among her musical tastes for electronic genres.

Talia is fond of singing, as she boasts about it on her social networks, managing to participate in collaborations with artists such as Alemán and Mr. Pimp.

As DH he has participated in events such as the Electric Daisy Carnival, in addition to taking his talent to various countries such as the United States and Puerto Rico.

At 27, Talia continues to gain followers since her participation in the famous reality show, as she currently exceeds two million followers on her instagram account, where she leaves some daring postcards, spoiling her fans

