Talgo rises 4.26% in the stock market after achieving a Renfe contract of almost 300 million

EFE videos

EU closes airspace with Belarus

Brussels, May 24 (EFE) .- The European Union (EU) agreed on Monday to close the airspace with Belarus after the Alexandr Lukashenko regime forced a Ryanair plane to make a forced landing at Minsk airport on Sunday to arrest journalist Román Protasevich. Meeting in a face-to-face summit in Brussels, the EU heads of state and government demanded the journalist’s “immediate release” and banned Belarusian airlines – including the state-owned Belavia – from flying over EU airspace. They also asked EU companies to “avoid” flying over Belarus. Today several European airlines, including airBaltic from Latvia and SAS from Scandinavia, as well as the Dutch KLM, said they would stop using Belarusian airspace. This issue was the first to be tackled by the leaders, after the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, added it urgently to the summit agenda on Sunday. “This is a threat to international security and civil aviation” and the EU will adopt a “firm reaction,” Michel said, before the meeting started. “We are not going to tolerate that Russian roulette is played with the lives of innocent civilians. What happened yesterday is absolutely unacceptable,” he added at the press conference after this first day of the summit. “Airspace control has been used to carry out a state hijacking,” said the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. After what happened, the EU needed to give a “quick response,” European sources told Efe, although the Twenty-seven now have to agree on the technical details of how the approved sanctions will be carried out. “It is necessary to discuss less the details and more the substance because putting the lives of all passengers in danger is unacceptable,” the same sources pointed out. Upon their arrival at the summit, the vast majority of leaders opted to adopt sanctions against Belarus after what happened, which Ryanair described as an “act of aviation piracy.” “I think the time for rhetoric and words has passed, it is over. We need clear actions to change the behavior pattern of this very dangerous regime,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said upon his arrival at the meeting. In a similar vein, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said she considered it “very important” to propose “strong sanctions” because, as she said, Belarus and Russia “only go as far as we let them go.” While the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, considered “absolutely unacceptable” that Belarus diverted a plane to arrest a dissident journalist and therefore defended the adoption of sanctions against this country. ADDITIONAL SANCTIONS The Heads of State and Government also agreed to expand the list of sanctions against Belarus, which currently includes 88 countries and 77 entities, including President Lukashenko and his son and adviser Viktor Lukashenko, who are prohibited from entering Community territory and all their property and assets in the EU have been frozen. Although the names and the new entities will have to be detailed in the future, the president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, said that all of them would be related to the forced landing of the plane and the “kidnapping” of the journalist. In addition, the president of the Community Executive pointed out that Brussels has “frozen” 3,000 million euros to Belarus “until it is democratic.” INTERNATIONAL INVESTIGATION Beyond agreeing on sanctions, European leaders asked the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for an “urgent investigation” into the forced landing of this flight in which several citizens of the United States were traveling. UE, which took off from Athens but never reached Vilnius, its final destination. The ICAO, in fact, has called a meeting for this coming Thursday. As EU leaders met in Brussels, a pro-Lukashenko channel on the Telegram messaging app published the first images of Protasevich since his arrest. The activist said he was in a Minsk jail and claimed that he was treated well, despite visible bruises on his face and deep dark circles. (c) EFE Agency