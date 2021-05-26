Talgo, one of the values ​​that rises the most in the continuum after contract with Renfe

Madrid, May 26 (EFE) .- Talgo rises 2.47% in the stock market, and for the second day in a row it is one of the securities that earns the most in the continuous market, after it was known yesterday that it has been awarded a contract for Renfe for an amount of 281.5 million euros.

At 11 a.m., Talgo shares advanced 2.47% and the share price stood at 4.97 euros, its highest level so far this year, and thus exceeded the 4.68 euros it reached. on January 14.

Yesterday the share price closed at 4.85 euros.

So far this week, Talgo’s titles advance 9.47%, while in the year the profits reach 20.19%, with a market capitalization above 633 million euros.

The award of the contract to Talgo was approved by Renfe’s board of directors on May 24 and involves the manufacture and maintenance of powerheads with movable tread and a maximum speed of 330 kilometers per hour, as explained by the company to the Commission National Securities Market (CNMV).

The total amount of the contract amounts to a maximum of 281.5 million euros, with a first order of 195.5 million euros.

