May 7 (.) – The Spanish train manufacturer Talgo slightly accused the effects of the coronavirus crisis in its accounts for the first quarter, noting however a slowdown in its manufacturing activity and a high impact on maintenance, with an uncertain short-term perspective.

Despite the reduction in the rate of production forced by the health crisis, the company pocketed revenues of 112.8 million euros in the January-March period, 29% more than a year ago and the highest figure in the last three years, according to the results report published late on Wednesday on the CNMV website.

Even so, Talgo pointed out that the exceptional situation generated by the pandemic has slowed down manufacturing due to certain delays in the supply chain and a lower productivity ratio, although he stated that his order portfolio is assured.

The prospect is not so promising in its maintenance activity, where it warns of a “high” impact and of a “lack of visibility in the short term” in view of which the company has decided to maintain the ERTE (employment regulation file) at 313 of its employees until normal activity recovers.

The impact of the crisis has already reduced activity in Spain by 77% and all of it in Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, the USA and Uzbekistan, although in Germany it continues normally and in Russia it has only partially acknowledged the setbacks of the crisis.

In the first three months of the year, Talgo’s adjusted profit decreased 28.8% compared to a year ago, to 5.3 million euros, a figure that, however, reflects, according to the company, the reduction in the volume of guarantees and the lower cost of debt.

The group’s adjusted operating profit (EBITDA) as of March was 14.8 million euros, 5% lower than a year ago, with margins that reflected the extraordinary situation caused by the economic context.

(Information from Darío Fernández; edited by Tomás Cobos)