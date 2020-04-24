Bandai Namco introduced Tales of Crestoria with an attractive teaser in 2018. The RPG for mobile devices was first confirmed for Japan, but was later announced for release in the West.

For months we have not heard from this new installment of the franchise, but fortunately this changed today. Bandai Namco revealed information about its release date and details of a Beta that it prepares for the next few days.

Tales of Crestoria Launch and Beta

According to the developer, Tales of Crestoria will have a simultaneous release worldwide. The RPG will be available for iOS and Android devices in the middle of this year.

While there is no exact release date yet, we know the game will be released in early June. On the other hand, its Beta is scheduled for the beginning of May.

Tomomi Tagawa, producer of the RPG, stated that they are working to add Japanese voices to the title story, special scenes and various general settings. The creative invited the community and fans of the franchise to be on the lookout for this launch, as they will have a good surprise.

In addition, it was announced that music and a new promo for the game will be released on April 26. The Beta will be open and will serve for network testing in various regions of the world. Tagawa asked for understanding and assured that there is a possibility that the test and launch will be delayed due to the pandemic.

An update on release date

Thank you for looking forward to TALES OF CRESTORIA. We have an update on the release date on our official site and in the text below. Again, thank you for your patience and support for the English version of TALES OF CRESTORIA. # TalesOfCrestoria pic.twitter.com/0HzHX1mwZB – TALES OF CRESTORIA (@to_crestoria_EN) April 24, 2020

The title will tell us the story of Kanata Hjuger, Misella and Vicious, protagonists who will live an epic adventure related to some mysterious marks that appear on the bodies of some people.

Those who possess a mark of sin will have to fulfill a mission to transform it and avoid being persecuted as criminals. However, if people accept their sin, then their brand will transform into a powerful weapon.

Tales of Crestoria is in development for iOS and Android devices. You can learn more information about him at this link.

