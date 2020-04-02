And suddenly … time stopped and the world stopped. At that moment, that precise moment in which a single image can be worth more than the thousand words that, according to what they say, can be worth an image … as without going any further than those created by Simon Stlenhag. An image, powerful, capable of being etched in our memory, also in our hearts and immersing ourselves in our not always agreed mortality.

‘Tales from the Loop’ explores the environment and life of the people who live in the vicinity of the Mercer Center for Experimental Physics, also known as “The Loop” by home-goers: Facilities that house a machine designed to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe, capable of advertising, “doing things that were previously relegated only to the field of science fiction.”

In the mysterious North American city of Mercer, at the beginning of what could be the early 1980s, a total of eight stories follow, independent and autonomous but at the same time interrelated and complementary that use their highly adjusted fantastic ingredients as catalysts for their emotional melodramatic purposes. Science fiction at the service of emotions, science and fiction at the service of the human being.

‘Tales from the Loop’ is inspired by the images devised by the aforementioned Simon Stlenhag, a Swedish illustrator known for “painting ordinary people in strange environments”. A retro-futuristic universe in continuous and constant expansion marked by natural environments, the decade of the 80s and futuristic technology. Together, scrambled and combined, in a beautiful visual universe interconnected in its scattered and capricious amplitude.

Just like on paper, the series develops around an idea as defined as it is abstract: The Loop. Or “the Loop”. An idea, or a sum of ideas that offer a vital mosaic derived from the construction of a particle accelerator and all its unexpected consequences. A concept, or a sum of concepts that, broadly speaking, define, through small strokes, that machine as improbable as the human being.

‘Tales from the Loop’ is the spiritual sum and union of each and every one of its elements that, like ‘The Leftovers’, emphasize the emotional aspect of an impossible fantasy supported by a global perspective and the wonderful formal and musical accompaniment . A mosaic that, like life itself, is the fortuitous, timeless and universal consequence of the human essence placed before the gravitational singularity that, on the other hand, endows it with character.

And suddenly … time stopped and the world stopped. At that moment, that precise moment in which a single image can represent as much as it can mean nothing without the support of the due and opportune incentive. It is not so much a matter of action as of reaction, instinctive, genuine and close to a possible reality colliding with the premeditated simulation of a fiction devoid of free will.

‘Tales from the Loop’ is a reliable representation of what it claims to represent, both on paper and of a paradoxical reality that the movement strips of mysticism to support it in its daily life. A beautiful and plausible close-up with a clear humanistic burr that reduces the blows of effect to the logical consequence of an emotional process, no less foreseeable in its sentimental conviction.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



@Wanchopex