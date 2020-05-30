Talented Mexican was the one who designed the space suits for the Crew Dragon | Pexels

Talented Mexican was the one who designed the space suits for the Crew Dragon. After minutes of excitement and tension, the Demo mission 2, just an hour ago, but what you didn’t know is that behind the making of space suits is the name of a Mexican.

According to Vogue Mexico magazine, they are the designs of a mexican those who will reach space, the name of this subject who has gained popularity in recent weeks is José Fernández, chosen by Elon Musk himself to make the costumes of the crew that currently directs the International Space Station.

José Fernández caught the magnate’s attention thanks to his popular costume designs that have appeared in the most important superhero movies, so, wanting this mission to meet the expectations worthy of the mission, mexican designer was chosen to carry out this task.

The Mexican designer José Fernández He began his career in 1989 designing some of the characters for the film. Ml Gremlins“In addition to collaborating in films such as” Men in Black, “” Godzilla, “and” Alien, “where he began to gain popularity. Among his most recent works are the costumes of ‘Black Panther’And‘ Iron Man 2 ’.

According to this magazine, the designer was not aware that his designs were for the space mission, he thought that it was a job for a movie since he did not know that SpaceX was the name of the Elon Musk’s company. The original design would be only the helmet but ended up working with the businessman for 6 months.

The designer José Fernández He wanted astronauts to have a suit that looked as good as any man who wears a tuxedo, so he ended up becoming an ideal engineering-design mix for astronauts. Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken.

Visit our Soy Carmín YouTube channel

.