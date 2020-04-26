Bad character, whims, excess intensity or control, there are many reasons that make an actor into an unbearable filming partner. Being a Hollywood star can be very stressful, and not everyone is able to handle the situation in the best ways. The egos and hobbies of some talented movie stars are so irritable that they end up making them insufferable people for colleagues and production teams. In all ages there were actors or actresses with a bad reputation and with whom everyone hates to work, or at least that’s what the bad tongues say in Los Angeles, the cradle of entertainment. Some of them have the ego through the roof and want all the prominence, others directly do not know how to carry out a team project. Bill MurrayFor example, he cannot cope with his short temper and heavy ironies, while Gwyneth Paltrow can’t bear not having all the attention on it on a set and Edward Norton It is so demanding that no director wants to direct it. However, Christian bale and Shia LaBeouf They lead the list of the most difficult to deal with due to their indomitable character.

Christian Bale is on the Hollywood blacklist, including the names of the most troublesome actors, and with whom, therefore, no one wants to work. He is one of the best of his generation, with an indisputable talent, but the actor has serious problems controlling his anger and level of demand, making it difficult for him to make friends on set. It is impossible to forget the attack of fury that he had during the filming of “Terminator Salvation”. The Welshman violently behaved against cinematographer Shane Hurlbut for accidentally interrupting the recording of a scene. A team member leaked the audio to the press. and Bale was exposed. At that time there were many who predicted the end of the actor’s career, even he himself admitted that he was afraid that the public would reject him. Fortunately that never happened; He hasn’t stopped working and he already has two Oscars at home.

Apparently, he is also one of those interpreters who does not abandon his character when the red light goes out. In fact, Aitana Sánchez Gijón, who starred with the actor in the movie “El Maquinista”, stated that her colleague practically did not speak to anyone. But that is not all. He also has a reputation for being a bad partner. The very same Natalie Portman he was a victim and witness of his lack of solidarity. During the recording “The Knight of Cups” (2015), by Terrence Malick, Bale forced the team and his castmates to repeat the scenes over and over until he was completely satisfied., which on the other hand did not usually happen due to his constant search for perfection.

The former doctor Izzie Stevens in “Grey’s Anatomy” has also become famous for her bad ways in the workplace and is one of the least loved by her colleagues. Katherine Heigl exposed her behavior as a “diva” when she retired from the race for an Emmy, considering that her character had lost a presence in the ABC television drama, provoking the fury of the show’s creator, Shonda Rhimes, and never again. appeared on the set of the show that launched her to fame. Then she boycotted the promotion of “Slightly Pregnant” criticizing the machismo of the film and ended up fighting with Seth Rogen, her partner in the film, and with the director, Judd Apatow. But what made it impossible – they say – were her constant demands: suites in the best hotels and clauses in his contracts that gave him the right to rewrite the script or approve the rest of the cast. And so the interpreter gradually buried her own career. With audiences tucked into his pocket thanks to popular romantic comedies like “27 Dresses” and “The Crude Truth,” Heigl could have become a big star. She seemed destined to inherit the title of American bride that Julia Roberts and Meg Ryan had previously had. However, her bad habit of speaking badly about all the projects in which she had participated earned her fame as ungrateful and complicated. In recent years, he tried unsuccessfully to return to television and has already added two canceled series to his resume: “State affairs” and “Reasonable Doubt.”

In Hollywood it has been ensuring for years that the passage of time has managed to soften the strong temperament of Bill Murray. However, when asked, the actor insists that his character remains the same and that the only thing that has changed is that he has become more selective in choosing who to share time with on set.

“I have this reputation because of the people I didn’t like working with or didn’t know how to work with me or directly how to work in general”, the interpreter defended himself in an interview with the newspaper The Guardian in 2018. The 69-year-old actor does not lose the dream that certain filmmakers do not want him in his projects due to his reputation for being grumpy and for having starred in certain encounters with colleagues: “Some believe they hire you and have the right to behave like dictators.”

Murray earned his reputation as difficult for countless more than uncomfortable episodes with co-workers or members of the filming teams. There’s a reason why he didn’t reprise his role in the sequel to Charlie’s Angels. The film was bad, yes, but it was Lucy Liu who asked for it after a strong discussion with the comedian. As they say, the actor he spent it questioning the interpretive skills of Drew Barrimore and Cameron Díaz while Asian actress made her life impossible because she did not think she was up to the rest of the cast. “What are you doing here, if you don’t know how to act?” He said looking at her face. In the filming of the comedy What about Bob? to Richard Dreyfuss it occurred to him to modify some dialogues and he consulted his companion who, without a word, yelled at him and then threw a glass ashtray at him. On another occasion, he threw the film’s producer, Laura Ziskin, into a lake during an argument. In Love spell (1993) argued daily with the director, the late Harold Ramis, because Murray wanted to give the film an existential message and Ramis preferred to bet on comedy.

“I know sometimes I get grumpy,” acknowledged the actor. “Especially on the first day of filming, when I have to get used to the idea of ​​who are the 15 useless people who are on the loose on set and only think about gilding my pill and resting on their laurels. Without doing anything else. I have to get rid of them as soon as possible ”.

The three-time Oscar nominee is known in the industry for owning the projects he works on. Everything must go through him first, they say. In “American History X” he edited his scenes and appeared on the set of “The Red Dragon” with his rewritten text. After giving life to the Hulk in the Louis Leterrier film in 2008, everything seemed to indicate that the actor would recover his character in “The Avengers” (2012) but he was finally left out, according to Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, they preferred to look for a actor who showed a “collaborative spirit”. The screenwriter Zack Penn He leaked to the press that the interpreter had an “unusual” way of working: he changed the scenes when filming them or did lengthy preparation exercises. However, despite his efforts to improve the story and its characters, the film was one of Norton’s biggest failures on the big screen. The filming experience, with continuous tugging and loosening by the actor to change dialogues and tone of the film, caused it to be replaced by Mark Ruffalo. Some time later, the director also said that he felt cheated because Marvel changed everything they had promised him. He wanted a dark movie in the style of Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy and thought the studio wanted the same thing. But it was not the first time that the actor crossed certain limits. For reviewing all the time in the script reading of “Cuestion de Honor” Nick Nolte ended up leaving the project. “He interrupted and kept telling other actors how we should interpret our characters.”

“I would rather die than give my children an envelope soup” or “I am the way I am, I cannot pretend to be someone who earns $ 25,000 a year” are some of the actress’s difficult to digest statements. In 2013 Star Magazine crowned Gwyneth Paltrow – a 1999 Oscar winner for “Shakespeare in love” – ​​as the Hollywood’s most hated celebrity. Apparently in the industry it is no secret that she is pretentious and in bad shape on the film set. In addition to adding in his unusual contracts clauses his fight with Scarlett Johansson in the filming of “Iron Man 2” it was the most notorious. He gained a bad name in the studio because “he was not nice to anyone and also made people feel uncomfortable.” Evil tongues then said that Paltrow couldn’t bear not being the female lead on the set.. An anonymous who worked on set said the actress, in a fit of jealousy, refused to speak to her partner. Johansson settled the controversy denying the problems arguing that they had never had a very close relationship. Paltrow later stated that he adored Scarlett. Whether it was true or not, the actress did not participate in the promotion of the film.

After sweeping the box office with the second installment of Austin Powers, which elevated Mike Myers to superstar status, he more or less believed himself the master of the industry. Result: everything turned against him. In an unexpected move, Universal Studios sued the man who had made them earn tons of money. Weeks before the start of the filming of the third installment of the film, Myers decided to withdraw from the project “Myers cannot simply abandon the film, he broke the promise in word and in writing,” warned the document presented to the Los Angeles Supreme Court of Justice. Angeles For his part, the multifaceted artist declared himself “surprised and shocked” and indicated that his intention was to make the film but requested to delay the project to make a script review. Some blame it on the perfectionist desire of the comedian, but it ended in a dirty laundry war. His advocates argue that Myers’ passion for the job and skills as a screenwriter and actor redeem him on all counts. Even director Penelope Spheeris of “The World According to Wayne,” who had pitched battles with Myers, wishes her well: “I forgive and adore him. He is so talented that sometimes you have to put up with these stupid things. ” On the first day of filming, in 1991, Myers suffered a nervous breakdown as he did not want Dana Carvey to have much part in the film. Two weeks before filming began, Carvey threatened to withdraw from the project. The studio retained him by offering to add scenes for his character. Spheeris said Myers had a two-hour discussion on the phone with the producer because throughout the set there was not a gram of margarine for his toast and he had to settle for butter. “My daughter wanted to work in the movies, so I offered it to Mike as a slave. But it didn’t reach him eitherSpheeris said. He was also accused of stealing ideas from his former colleagues on Saturday Night Live. When Carvey saw the movie he was shocked. The villain Doctor Evil was a perfect copy of his imitation of Lorne Michaels in the backstage of SNL, and that everyone else celebrated and imitated in turn. When a journalist asked Myers about his reputation as a tough guy on sets, he laughed in the face. “I’m the Marlon Brando of comedy “, said.

Controversial and capricious, this is Shia LaBeouf. He has a short career but his many eccentricities have made him one of the most “special” actors in cinema. In “Hearts of Steel”, the actor went several weeks without showering because of getting into the role. David Ayer, director, and Brad Pitt himself, warned him about his inappropriate behavior, but it didn’t matter. Finally, the producers put him in a different hotel from the rest of the team. In “Lawless” he also caused problems, Mia Wasikowska ended with a nervous breakdown and Tom Hardy ended up getting punched. And to honor his reputation as a controversial artist, the actor attacked one of the top filmmakers: “I don’t like the movies I made with Spielberg,” he said in an interview with Variety. “It’s more of a damn company than a director “he assured. “You are there and you realize that you are not meeting the Spielberg of your dreams ”.